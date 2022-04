8am: Hasht-e Subh has gained access to documents showing that Hamidullah Ghani, the First Secretary and envoy of Afghanistan embassy in Moscow, has withdrawn $56,775 from the embassy’s bank account, but has not handed the money over to the Financial and Administration Department of the respective embassy. According to the document, he has misused his authority and has not responded to several letters issued by the embassy to seek clearance on the matter. Click here to read more (external link).