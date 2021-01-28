Bactrian Gold Sent Abroad for Display, Safekeeping

Tolo News: Afghan artifacts, including the Bactrian gold collection, will be sent abroad for display, said acting minister of information and culture, Mohammad Tahir Zuhair on Thursday. This comes as Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Afghan parliament speaker. on Wednesday warned that the ancient Bactrian gold, the most precious reserve of the country, would not be safe because of corruption. He said that the Bactrian treasure is the biggest support for the national currency. Click here to read more (external link).

