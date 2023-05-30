Ashraf Ghani’s Legacy for Afghanistan: A Bankrupt Government and a Desperate Nation

8am: Many who worked in the Afghan government between 2014 and 2021 expressed dissatisfaction with Ghani’s management style, characterizing him as a micro-manager. Ghani was known to become irate over minor matters, and he was often insulting to ministers and other high-ranking government officials. Additionally, he was an extremely authoritarian and dictatorial manager, wanting to have complete control over all matters and to have everything done according to his wishes.

Despite Ghani‘s education in the West, which should have made him cognizant of the need to prevent local tensions, sectarian and ethnic divisions, he was unable to avoid becoming mired in ethnic politics. During his two terms as head of government, racism conflicts were more prevalent than ever before, and Ghani was accused of not being impartial. He was a strong proponent of localism when it came to appointing government officials and cadres, and he chose people from a particular region of Afghanistan, such as the well–known trio of Ghani, Mohib, and Fazli, who were all from Logar and its neighboring Nangarhar.

