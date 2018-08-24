Afghanistan: Notorious ex-banker dies in jail

Anadalou Agency: A notorious Afghan banker and former international poker player has died in a Kabul prison of heart attack, officials and local media confirmed on Friday.According to local Tolo News, Sherkhan Farnood, the former chair of defunct private lender Kabul Bank, died in prison at age 57 of a heart attack. It added that Ghafoor Ahmad, Defense Ministry spokesman, confirmed the report. Once the country’s largest lender, the bank plunged into deep crisis in 2009 when it lost $835 million in fraudulent property deals, massive off-book loans, and credit to fake corporations, prompting the government to take over its affairs in 2010. Click here to read more (external link).

