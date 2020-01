Tolo News: Transparency International released its Corruption Perception Index 2019 on Thursday, and the organization ranked Afghanistan among the top 10 most corrupt countries in the world. The report states that anti-corruption efforts have not made progress in the country since 2018. Based on the index, Afghanistan scored 15 out of 100 in 2017, followed by 16 in 2018, and stalled at that score–16–in 2019. Click here to read more (external link).

