Afghan gov’t is determined to fight corruption: Official

KABUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The government of Afghanistan is determined to fight corruption and eradicate the menace from society, said Presidential Spokesman Mohammad Haroon Chakhansori here on Wednesday.

“The government has formed specific bodies over the past two years to check corruptions in the country and would continue to boost the war against corruption,” Chakhansori told reporters at a press conference here.

He made the remarks in the wake of report released by Transparency International on Corruption Perception Index 2016 released Wednesday which indicates that Afghanistan has moved up four points in its score and is placed in 169th position in the rankings table.

The latest ranking shows a considerable improvement as compared to the previous year of 2015 where Afghanistan secured 11 points and was placed among the most corrupt countries.

While in 2016 below Afghanistan are seven countries including Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.

“The government would continue to fight corruption and we are hopeful to see a developed and prosperous Afghanistan free of corruption in future,” Chakhansori said at press conference.