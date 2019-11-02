Afghan Foreign Minister’s Abrupt Exit Leaves Heads Scratching

Michael Hughes: It is impossible to decipher the true motives that drove Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani to suddenly resign from his post although his allegiance to CEO Abdullah Abdullah, President Ashraf Ghani’s primary electoral opponent, is likely a factor. However, there are also other reasons to be considered including the reality that he was legitimately fed up with the degradation of government institutions or the fact that at least one of those institutions accused the foreign ministry of perpetrating fraud. Click here to read more.