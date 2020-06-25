‘Afghan AGO Failed to Act on High-Level Corruption Cases’: MEC

Tolo News: The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC) on Thursday said that the Office of the Attorney General (AGO) has failed to take legal action against high-ranking government officials, particularly former cabinet ministers, for their involvement in corruption. The MEC officials also said that even the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center (ACJC) has not proved effective in fighting the endemic corruption in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

