Ariana: The parliament audit commission says it will refer acting mayor of Kabul, Abdullah Habibzai to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) over corruption charges. Head of the commission Hafiz Mansoor on Wednesday said that based on residents’ complaints, the acting Mayor Habibzai has changed the master plan of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi area, and that [he] embezzled a large sum of money in this regard. Click here to read more (external link).