Abdullah Questions IEC’s Neutrality

Tolo News: Abdullah Abdullah, chief executive and presidential candidate, on his Facebook page on Wednesday said “The IEC is acting according to the order of one electoral team, and its (IEC’s) neutrality is in question, and their work is illegitimate.” Abdullah said his team will make every effort to prevent the formation of “an illegal government.” “Those people who committed fraud in 2014 might think they can do it again, but it won’t happen,” said Abdullah. Click here to read more (external link).

