1TV: Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday questioned President Ashraf Ghani over the release of Khalilullah Ferozi, a former bank manager convicted of multimillion-dollar fraud. Addressing his supporters at an election campaign gathering in Kabul, Abdullah criticized the release of Delawar Khan, a former Senate adviser who was arrested over links with militants. Abdullah suggested that such moves are part of election campaigning. Click here to read more (external link).