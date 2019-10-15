Abdullah Abdullah Calls for Investigation of Ghani’s Advisor

Tolo News: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday called for an investigation to be launched to assess a $255,000 salary received by Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, the acting Minister of Finance–and top adviser to President Ashraf Ghani–by the US-based Institute for State Effectiveness. Earlier this week TOLOnews obtained documents revealing that Qayoumi received a $255,000 salary from a private organization in the US in 2017, called the “Institute for State Effectiveness,” which was founded by President Ashraf Ghani in 2013. A year earlier, in 2016, Mr. Qayoumi received a $105,000 salary from the same institute while he was serving as Ghani’s top advisor. Abdullah claimed that Qayoumi’s case is not unusual, and that other cases like this need to be investigated. Click here to read more (external link).