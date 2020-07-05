‘90% of Herat Customs Tax Lost to Fraud’: Governor

Tolo News: Herat governor Waheed Qatali says that 90% of Herat customs income is stolen by the mafia in the province, who also operate in the Kabul and Islam Qala customs. The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, also called MEC, in a report on June 29 found alleged interference by government officials, MPs and “warlords” in the activities of the two departments and says they have provided conditions for corruption in the two offices. Click here to read more (external link).