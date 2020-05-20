492 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Afghanistan, Total 8,145

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that it registered 492 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours –bringing the total positive cases to 8,145. The number of total known active cases in Afghanistan is 7,028, said the MoPH. According to the Health Ministry, ten people lost their lives over the past 24 hours and 80 more recovered. The known death toll from coronavirus is now 187 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 930. Click here to read more (external link).

