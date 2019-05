Ariana: The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Monday said that 20 percent result sheets of Kabul parliamentary elections are missing. Mohammad Qasim Elyasi, a member of the IECC told Ariana News that due to the missing result sheets the electoral bodies are unable yet to announce the final result of Kabul elections. He added that the electoral bodies were unable to find a solution to the problem yet. Click here to read more (external link).