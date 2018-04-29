Three Killed When Afghan Children Set Off Unexploded Mortar

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

April 29, 2018

A group of children have set off an unexploded mortar round in a residential area in eastern Afghanistan, causing an explosion that killed a woman and two children.

Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, says another seven children were wounded by the April 29 blast.

Khogyani says the mortar round had been fired by militants the night before but failed to explode.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

