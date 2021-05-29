Roadside Bomb Targets Afghan University Students

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

May 29, 2021

Officials in Afghanistan say at least four people were killed and 11 injured by a roadside-bomb blast in the northern province of Kapisa.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the May 29 blast targeted a minivan full of university lecturers and students that was traveling to Al-Beroni University in the town of Kohistan.

The blast was reported set off by remote control, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Deadly attacks last year against the university in Kabul were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.