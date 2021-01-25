One Wounded After Bomb Blast Hits Italian Embassy Vehicle In Kabul

Radio Free Afghanistan

January 25, 2021

KABUL — Afghan officials say a vehicle carrying Afghan employees of the Italian Embassy in Kabul has been hit by a bomb blast in the capital.

Police officials told RFE/RL on January 25 that the driver of the vehicle was wounded in the morning explosion.

A source at the Kabul Police Command said the blast was caused by a magnetic “sticky” bomb attached to the vehicle.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Italian Embassy has not yet commented on the incident, which comes amid a string of targeted killings that have swept the country in recent months.

Many of those being targeted are civilians — journalists, rights activists, cultural figures, moderate religious leaders, and women in public roles.

In early December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said several workers of its embassy staff in Kabul were wounded when a car belonging to the diplomatic mission was hit by a blast.

