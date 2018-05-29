Nine People, Mostly Civilians, ‘Mistakenly Killed’ In Afghan Raid

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan
May 29, 2018
Afghan forces have killed nine people, mostly civilians, by mistake during a raid on a house in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials say.
Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told RFE/RL on May 29 that eight people, including a child and a woman, were also wounded in the operation carried out by Afghan special forces in the Chaparhar district overnight.
An investigation was being conducted into the incident, Khogyani said.
Some reports said a local police commander and a number of relatives of Fazilhadi Muslimyar, the chairman of the upper house of parliament, were among those killed.
Provincial Governor Hayatullah Hayat said Afghan forces raided a house where gunfire had been coming from, but the casualties were identified as mostly civilians once the operation ended.
Nangarhar Province, on the border with Pakistan, has seen growing violence this year.
Earlier this month, the provincial governor was dismissed over deteriorating security in the province.
Both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan.
With reporting by AP, Khaama Press, and Pajhwok
