Khost Resident Claims NDS Killed Four Members of His Family

Tolo News: Razo Khan, a resident of Shah Wali Kot district in the eastern province of Khost, claims that four members of his family were killed in an operation by a unit of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Khost while his brother was wounded. Khan is now in Kabul “to seek justice.” He says the operation happened last year at 11 pm. Gunmen shot two of his brothers as well as a woman and a child in the family. He threatened self-immolation if his case is not addressed. Click here to read more (external link).