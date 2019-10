Tolo News: Gunmen associated with Commander Zalmay, a member of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s Hizb-e-Islami group, have killed three members of a family–including one child– in Baghlan province, security sources told TOLOnews. Security sources said that the gunmen killed the family following a brawl over 70,000 Afs in Khalazayee village in Baghlan province. Click here to read more (external link).