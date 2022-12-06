Explosion Rattles Money Exchange Market in Eastern Afghanistan, Inflicting Injuries

Khaama: An explosion took place near the money exchange market in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Tuesday security officials said. According to the governor’s office in the province of Nangarhar, the explosion took place on Tuesday, December 6, at around 2:00 local time at the money exchange market, causing several injuries. Local sources in the province with knowledge of the incident stated that at least 9 people, all of whom were civilians, were severely injured and were taken to the hospital. Click here to read more (external link).