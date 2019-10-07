Every single Afghan child affected by conflict, charity says as war turns 18

1TV: Every single child born and raised in Afghanistan has experienced war in their country, an aid agency said as the conflict turned 18. In a statement, Save the Children said that an estimated 20 million children wake up every day in fear of gunshots or bombs and being killed or maimed in their streets, schools or homes. Over 12,500 children were killed or maimed in the violence between 2015 and 2018, the statement said. 274 children were recruited for combat or support roles, it added. Click here to read more (external link).