Tolo News: At least eight civilians were killed in an airstrike in Surkh Rod district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday evening, a spokesman for Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, said. Khogyani said that one child was also among those killed in the airstrike that was carried out in Karak village in Surkh Rod district in the north of Nangarhar. Click here to read more (external link).