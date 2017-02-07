Deadly Suicide Blast Hits Near Kabul Supreme Court

Ayaz Gul

VOA News

February 7, 2017

ISLAMABAD — Afghan officials say a suicide bomb attack near the Supreme Court building in the capital, Kabul, has killed at least 20 people and wounded about 40 others.

Most of the victims are said to be court employees.

There were at least two women and a child among the dead.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the deadly bombing as an “inhuman and an “unforgivable” act.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came a day after the United Nations said in its annual report that conflict-related violence in Afghanistan caused more than 11,400 civilian casualties, including around 3,500 deaths in 2016, making it the deadliest year since 2009.

