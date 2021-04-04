Blast Near Kabul Kills One, Injures At Least Three

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

April 4, 2021

Afghan police say that one security force member was killed, and three others were wounded when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb near the capital, Kabul.

The blast occurred at around 8:40 a.m. local time near the Qargha Lake in Paghman district, authorities said on April 4. Police didn’t provide further details.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

According to data provided by Tolo News, at least 307 people were killed, and 350 others were wounded in a series of explosions and targeted attacks in Afghanistan in March.

It marked a 20 percent increase in the number of explosions and targeted attacks in the country in March compared to February, the Afghan news agency said.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan recorded a total of 3,035 civilians killed and 5,785 wounded in the Afghan conflict last year.

Based on reporting by Tolo News, Ariananews.af, and dpa

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036