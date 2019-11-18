At Least Five Wounded In Kabul Grenade Attack

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 18, 2019

KABUL – At least four Afghan National Army soldiers and one civilian have been wounded in an attack on a military training center in Kabul, officials say.

Defense Ministry spokesman Fuad Aman told RFE/RL that unknown attackers threw two grenades at the gate of the military facility on the western edge of Kabul on November 18.

An Interior Ministry spokesman initially said the two explosions were caused by suicide bombers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes five days after a suicide car bombing targeted a private security firm’s convoy in Kabul, killing 12 people.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group frequently target Afghan security forces and government officials in the Afghan capital and elsewhere across the country.

Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the release of three high-level Taliban prisoners but later had them sent back to custody.

Two professors of the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, U.S. national Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, were to be exchanged for them.

The Taliban kidnapped the academics in 2016.

With reporting by AP

