Tolo News: All of the victims killed and wounded in the clashes in Behsud district are civilians, said Abdul Ghani, known as Commander Alipoor, a local commander in Behsud district in Maidan Wardak province. The commander said that his supporters will not allow members of the special forces to evacuate from Behsud if the recent incident was not investigated with transparency. Click here to read more (external link).

Related