Afghan Forces Kill Civilians In Operation

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

July 13, 2018

Afghan officials say government forces have killed at least six civilians in a ground and air operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar Province.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the operation in Khogyani district on late July 12 also wounded four other civilians.

Ajmal Omar, a member of the provincial council, said on July 13 that the dead were sleeping shopkeepers caught in a crossfire during the army operation.

“A farmer and a security guard were among the dead. A mosque and 21 vehicles were damaged during the bombing,” Khogyani said.

Nangarhar, located along the border with Pakistan, is a stronghold of Islamic State (IS) militants.

The province has been the scene of deadly attacks by IS and Taliban militants and joint Afghan-U.S. operations against the insurgents.

Earlier this week, gunmen attacked an education department office in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, killing 11 people.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.