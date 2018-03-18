12-Year-Old Afghan Girl Loses Both Legs to Land Mine







VOA News / March 17, 2018: Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and land mines kill and injure thousands of Afghans every year in Afghanistan. One of its victims is 12-year-old Noorzya, a resident of eastern Nangarhar province, who stepped on an IED and lost her legs. It has not been determined who planted the mine that exploded on Noorzya, but Islamic State and Taliban militants were active in the area where Noorzya sustained her injuries. VOA’s Zabihullah Ghazi spoke with Noorzya about how her experience.