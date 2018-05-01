Why Xi-Modi Vow to Cooperate in Afghanistan Has U.S. Strategic Planners Worried

Michael Hughes: It is only natural for the Pakistanis to be reeling over the recent marathon strategic talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – especially given the fact the two leaders pledged to launch a joint economic development project in Afghanistan. The implications of the meeting are quite clear from Islamabad’s viewpoint: Pakistan’s chief benefactor and protector, China, is looking to enhance ties with Pakistan’s mortal enemy, India. However, an Indo-Chinese détente will not only complicate President Donald Trump’s South Asia strategy, it is likely to send a chill right through Washington’s foreign policy establishment. Click here to read more.
*Because, Chines and Infian leaderships are smart enough to realize that they are all flourishing in expense of Islamic countries- Islamic countries are cowardly tied down militarily or through dictatorial suppressions.
.
So; in spite of vastly expanded valuable lands across the continents and huge natural resources, they are not allowed to advance and produce technologically advanced and commercial grade needed merchandise; even for their own consumptions.
.
India and China would never be able to make it from six to right percent yearly economic growth without the their direct and indirect sales to almost two billion Muslims across the planet; besides the Islamic countries are forcefully suppressed and discouraged, by various creative means, from taking parts in any competitive industrial productivity at the global levels; especially on critically-important scientific areas where it all counts by even small bits.
They are, directly or indirectly, combating
Islamic countries in various ways- come on- it is obvious !
.
It has been their main common goal
all along since the
grand invasions of
Afghanistan
and
Iraq.
*I
CLEARLY
SEE
AN EXTREMELY PARASITIC EVONOMICAL ALLIANCES,
ON
EXPENSES OF
ISLAMIC COUNTRIES.
Of coarse, Afghanistan is located where all gravitates as one.
*Above all; we need a civilized and peaceful world- but as you know…………………………….