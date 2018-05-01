Why Xi-Modi Vow to Cooperate in Afghanistan Has U.S. Strategic Planners Worried

Michael Hughes: It is only natural for the Pakistanis to be reeling over the recent marathon strategic talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – especially given the fact the two leaders pledged to launch a joint economic development project in Afghanistan. The implications of the meeting are quite clear from Islamabad’s viewpoint: Pakistan’s chief benefactor and protector, China, is looking to enhance ties with Pakistan’s mortal enemy, India. However, an Indo-Chinese détente will not only complicate President Donald Trump’s South Asia strategy, it is likely to send a chill right through Washington’s foreign policy establishment. Click here to read more.