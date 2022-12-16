Why China’s belt and road plan is facing threat of jihadist terrorism

South China Morning Post: As global geopolitics continues to be driven by great power competition, China will feature more prominently in the transnational jihadist rhetoric. Jihadist groups like Isis-K require a bigger adversary to justify their extremist violence and attract funding and recruitment. For the past two decades, the raison d’être of transnational jihadism was the American interventions in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Now, it is Chinese expansion through the Belt and Road Initiative that has become the bête noire of the jihadist groups. Click here to read more (external link).