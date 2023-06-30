The fortune of copper under an ancient Buddhist site in Afghanistan that China is supposed to mine

The China Project: In 2008, the Afghan government and a state-owned Chinese company signed a deal to mine copper at Mes Aynak, just south of Kabul. The Taliban renewed the agreement. So why is the project stalled? For now, China and MCC hold all the cards. Ultimately, what will happen will depend much more on Beijing’s geopolitical calculus than on the preferences of the Taliban. Meanwhile, as Noorani noted in our interview, “Afghanistan is the loser, and receives neither revenue nor employment.” Click here to read more (external link).