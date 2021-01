Tolo News: The Afghan government allowed 10 Chinese nationals– arrested on December 10 for operating a “terror cell” in Kabul–to leave the country, said the Hindustan Times, quoting sources familiar with the issue. The 10 members of the cell were flown out of the country in a plane arranged by the Chinese government after approval from President Ashraf Ghani, the report said. Click here to read more (external link).