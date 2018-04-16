Project to exploit Afghanistan’s giant copper deposit languishes

thethirdpole.net: China’s appetite for minerals has powered a rapid expansion of its international mining interests in all major metals – including copper, which is vital to the automotive, power generation, and consumer electronics industries. But so far not much has been done in Mes Aynak. Click here to read more (external link).
It is indeed one of the largest in the world- but; it can not be utilized while the country is still reeling under foreign occupation.
As a national asset; any utilization contact must attain public consensus before any attempts to mine the reserves for any special project.
THE PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN CAN HANDLE THAT, JUST FINE- NO NEED FOR FOREIGN-CONCEIVED EXPLOITATIVE OVERTURES. ..
The imposed puppet regime has no right to sign any contract on behalf of the assets that rightfully belong to all the people of Afghanistan
The Chinese; the Russians and the Americans won’t allow
foreigners to exploit their hidden
natural resources on imposed orders- why would the people of Afghanistan grant such weird privileges to invaders and their goofy business associates and direct or indirect contacts.
Makes no logical sense !