formats

PM Modi, Xi Jinping agree to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan

· 10 Comments
Modi (left) and Xi (right)

Modi (left) and Xi (right)

PTI: In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit here, official sources said. The understanding was reached between the two leaders during the two-day informal summit which concluded today, they said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

10 thoughts on “PM Modi, Xi Jinping agree to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *