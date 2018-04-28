PM Modi, Xi Jinping agree to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan

PTI: In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit here, official sources said. The understanding was reached between the two leaders during the two-day informal summit which concluded today, they said. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
All, mixed with
abundance
of
expected blessings
from
the
.
“ANGLO/US”
INTERNATIONAL
WAR-CRIMINALS,
MEGA-LA-MANIACS
and
WARMONGERS.
*DESPERATELY
COWARD
MOVES !
YOU DEVIANTS
WILL
NEVER
SUCCEED !
DOOMED AND EXPIRED .
You all;
badly
need to relax !
The people of Afghanistan
eon’t go along
with your exploitative moves
and
parasitic interferences !
ALL OF
YOU :
====••••••••••
*BETTER OFF
ACTING
CIVILIZED !
*SAVAGERIES
WON’T GET YOU
ANYWHERE.
ON ITS
LIMIT.
It has already reached that maximum limit- so; again, stop
the savageries,
for your own and everybody else’s
good !