Erik Prince’s plan for Afghanistan’s rare metals revealed

Asia Times: Leaked pitch to Trump administration warns of China’s goal to control key tech resource – In a presentation given to the Trump administration, published in full by Buzzfeed on Thursday, Prince outlined a plan to privatize US military operations in Afghanistan and mine rare-earth elements in the country. In addition, Prince’s Hong Kong-listed company, Frontier Services Group, would participate in the plan, providing “logistics support to the extractive firms with secure transportation and camp support.” Click here to read more (external link).
This pimp is nobody but a
high profile drug and arms dealer
who have solid connection with the
Anglo/US rogue generals and
international warmongers.
************************
.
He, (just like the rest of his gang members), does not worth a penny in the black market- and with all of his childish weird ideas he is just counted as a leeching camp-follower to the drum beats of the criminal Anglo/US grand war architects- (“war-vultures”), of the Middle East.
.
••••••••••••••
••••••••
••••••
••••
•••
••
•
•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
.
This rat is the prime example of a regular war criminal who has had been leeching and feeding off the death bodies, now for many years- very very ugly and gruesome.
.
The coward should have been chained long long time ago for the rest of his miserable life
•••••••
.
.
.
This semi-retard (“goofy man”)
does not know what he is talking about- confused as always- just observe his weird act !
Yes, there are plenty of rare earth minerals that are situated mostly along the tectonic zones of Indian plate which is subducting on its long entirety underneath the huge Euro-Asian plate.
.
The lines run from the middle of Baloochistan, (next to Indian Ocean) all the way up to the northern Kashmeer Suture Zone in a grand junction that forms the Pahmeer Roof-Top, (Bahmi Dunia)
junction next to Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
.
Diverse geological formation have caused extremely rare mineral formations that are truly uniquest on the surface of our planet earth.
.
Here are some Mineral locations that I know about:
••••••
•••••
••••
•••
••
•
-You find BASNASITE; Parsites and other VARIETIES of rare earth minerals from around Zigy Mountain chains of “Pashtoons-Khahwa” about hundred miles south of Peshawar.
•
-Fluirite varieties; Epidote, Herkimar type quartz are found in noerthetn Baloochistan.
•
-Fine Ruby, sapphire from Kabul village of Jig-da-lug and garnet varieties from Ningarhar Province.
•
-lithium based tourmaline and spodumene (kunzite) are heavily mined in Twin Valleys of Laghmahn and Kuhnur provinces as well as Noorestan highlands. The are also produce fine aqua as well as morganite
•
-Punj-Shayr valley produce some of the finest in emerald.
•
-Just barely north of Punj-Shayr province on the other side of the “Bah-Bah mountain range, in Badakhshan, you find the finest lapis deposits in the world- along a 20 to 40 mile stretch. I have done some research on it and tell you that it is the most complex mineral on the face of the earth in terms of its association with hundreds of other silicate and other type minerals.
.
A world of knowledge is waiting to be discovered on gems and minerals from the Badakhshan province.
•
Farther up north, you find more variety minerals like Spinel and so on in north-east Badakhshan and In Eastern parts of Tajikistan.
•
-Huge deposits of gems and minerals are also found in Northern Parts of Pakistan (Gilgit, Skardo and other localities).
•
-They have also discovered significant amounts of minerals in Chinese side of the border.
•••••••••••••••••••••••
.
The Russian Geologists did a lot of discoveries in 60’s and 70′ in Afghanistan which then the works were pick up, to some extent, by the US and its allies later on.
.
They have discovered several sites where Uranium and other rare earth deposits are located- God knows how much of it already has been stolen by the invaders (SUPER-POWERS).
*****
****
***
**
*
To make it short; Afghanistan and its surroundings are blessed with all kinds of precious and semi-precious stones as well as rare earth minerals but unfortunately there has not have been any opportunity for building advanced and sophisticated science schools to train and exploit the riches for the benefits of the local folks- you are clearly seeing what the crazy foreigners have in their minds though- they are entertaining weird ideas with no qualifications whatsoever.
.
* Just Pray for the safety of
Great Afghanistan
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
•••••••••••••••••
••••••••
••••
••
•
I apologize for not being able to get more into details of this topic.
I was planning to write a comprehensive book on
lapis-lazuli; but, gave it all up due to grand invasion of Afghanistan.
.
I had done lots of research on it already before then- someday might rethink about it.