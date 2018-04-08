CPEC being extended to Afghanistan: Report

PTI: The controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – the flagship project of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – is being extended to Afghanistan, a study report said today… “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative, has not only improved local infrastructure but also is extending toward Afghanistan, reducing poverty, the hotbed of terrorism, and bringing better prospects for local people’s lives,” state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying. Click here to read more (external link).