Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Beijing Building Military Base in Afghanistan

BEIJING, August 29 (Sputnik) – The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied media reports stating that Beijing was constructing a military base in Afghanistan to combat terrorism.

On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing sources that China had started building a training camp for Afghan servicemen to support Afghanistan’s counterterrorism efforts.

“These reports are not true,” Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told a briefing.

According to the newspaper, the rumored base in an isolated Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Afghanistan is said to be fully funded by Beijing.

