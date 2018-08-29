Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Beijing Building Military Base in Afghanistan

BEIJING, August 29 (Sputnik) – The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied media reports stating that Beijing was constructing a military base in Afghanistan to combat terrorism.
On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing sources that China had started building a training camp for Afghan servicemen to support Afghanistan’s counterterrorism efforts.
“These reports are not true,” Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told a briefing.
According to the newspaper, the rumored base in an isolated Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Afghanistan is said to be fully funded by Beijing.
