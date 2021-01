Ariana: China is unaware of the deportation of Chinese nationals from Afghanistan on spying charges said Hua Chunying a foreign ministry spokeswoman on Thursday to Reuters. This comes as Ahmad Zia Saraj, chief of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) told Wolesi Jirga, or lower house of Afghan parliament on Monday that he could confirm the arrest of people from a “Chinese network” but did not provide further details. Click here to read more (external link).