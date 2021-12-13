China to establish air corridor for Afghan products

Ariana: China’s envoy in Kabul said Monday that his country is ready to establish an air corridor for Afghan agricultural products as a stable Afghanistan would benefit the region and the world. Speaking at an event to mark the hand over of a large consignment of humanitarian aid that arrived at Hairatan land port by rail on Sunday, Wang Yu added that China has pledged humanitarian assistance worth $40 million and that the delivery of this aid would be completed soon. Click here to read more (external link).

