China has not been a real contributor to Afghanistan’s stabilization: US official

1TV: China has not taken steps that would make it a real contributor to Afghanistan’s stabilization, a top US State Department official said on Thursday. “I see opportunities for the United States and China to be important partners in reinforcing the need for a negotiated political settlement you see ambassador Khalilzad regularly consulting with his Chinese counterpart among other regional actors,” Alice Wells, top US diplomat for South Asia, said speaking at the Wilson Center, a Washington DC –based think tank. “But I haven’t seen China take the steps that would make it a real contributor to Afghanistan’s stabilization,” she said. Click here to read more (external link).