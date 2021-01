A new pine-nut processing factory has opened in the Afghan city of Gardez, the capital of the southeastern Afghan province of Paktia. Officials say $6 million was invested in building the facility, which they say could create up to 1,000 new jobs. Started by a private investor, it’s hoped it will further open up international markets to Afghan nut producers, with exports abroad rising after Afghanistan and China signed a $2.2 billion pine-nut export deal.