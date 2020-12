Tolo News: Afghanistan’s intelligence agency—the National Directorate of Security (NDS)—has busted a 10-member Chinese module operating a terror cell in the city of Kabul, the Hindustan Times has reported quoting some diplomats and security officials. According to the Hindustan Times, the crackdown has come as a huge embarrassment for Beijing, which has been trying to persuade the Afghan government to keep the case secret. Click here to read more (external link).

