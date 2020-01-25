Afghan Govt Monitoring Passengers at Airports for Coronavirus

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health has taken “monitoring measures” in the country’s airports to prevent the outbreak of a new lethal virus that so far has killed at least 41 people in China. An outbreak of “coronavirus” began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. So far it has infected more than 1,300 globally, according to news agencies. China’s geographical closeness with Afghanistan is cause for concern. Dozens of passengers travel between China and Afghanistan every week, according to local officials. According to the Ministry of Public Health, so far no cases of the virus have been reported in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).