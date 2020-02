1TV: In worst case scenario, around 3,000 people will get infected with coronavirus within six months if it spreads to Afghanistan, the country’s health minister said on Sunday. A total of 262 people, 233 of them Afghans, arrived in Afghanistan from China over the past one week and they were under surveillance in their homes, Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said told a press conference. Click here to read more (external link).

Related