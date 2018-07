Tolo News: Uzbekistan has established a transit hub at its border with Afghanistan in order to promote trade and transit ties between the two countries, President Ashraf Ghani’s advisor on Central Asian Affairs Shakir Kargar said Saturday. Uzbekistan is also looking at building a 657km railway line from Mazar-e-Sharif to Herat which will connect Uzbekistan to Iran through Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Economic News