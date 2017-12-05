Uzbek, Afghan Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Security

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

December 5, 2017

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have discussed bilateral ties and regional security at a meeting in Tashkent.

Joint efforts against terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking were also on the agenda at the December 5 talks.

Officials said several documents were signed after the talks, including agreements on cooperation in trade, education, health care, and creation of a joint commission to enforce security along the Uzbek-Afghan border.

The documents also included deals on a new electricity line from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan and Tashkent’s involvement in construction of a new railway line connecting the Afghan cities of Herat and Mazar-e Sharif.

Ghani arrived in Tashkent on December 4.

He is scheduled to visit the ancient city of Bukhara and meet with teachers and students of Bukhara State University before the end of his official visit on December 6.

