Turkmenistan opens first rail link with Afghanistan

AFP: Asian neighbours Turkmenistan and Afghanistan on Monday opened the first section of a $2 billion link connecting their two countries by rail for the first time and set to extend to Tajikistan. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani attended the colourful celebrations featuring Turkmen traditional dancers. A train pulling 46 freight cars completed the 3-kilometre journey from Turkmenistan’s Imamnazar customs point to Akina in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).