Azernews: Tajikistan is exporting electricity to Afghanistan on average 7 million kWh daily, Avesta reported with reference to the energy department of the republic. The volume of electricity supplies to Afghanistan has more than doubled compared to early April 2017, when the figure was 2.6 million kWh per day. The ministry noted that neighboring Afghanistan remains the main buyer of Tajik electricity.